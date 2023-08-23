Iran, Malaysia stress boosting agricultural coop.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for holding a joint agricultural cooperation committee and implementing the existing agreements between the two countries.

Considering Malaysia as one of the important countries of Asia and the Islamic world, Nikbakht stressed that the Iranian president has a serious will to develop ties with Kuala Lumpur.

Referring to Iran's favorable status regarding self-sufficiency over food security and the production of basic goods, the Iranian minister stressed that Tehran is interested in exchanging its experiences and using the capacities of Malaysia in this field to further progress.

Referring to the 34% increase in trade volume between Iran and Malaysia since 2022, Nikbakht underlined that it is possible to further develop the trade volume between the two countries by providing a part of each other's needs.

Zambry Abdul Kadir, for his part, considered his country's main policy to be the expansion of relations with Iran in political, economic, and commercial fields.

He noted that Malaysia intends to use Iran's experiences in the field of food security.

Referring to his country's 5 billion dollar import of food products, he said that Iran can play a central role in providing the needs of Malaysia.



He added that the two countries could become major poles in the production of halal products through extensive cooperation in the field of poultry and tropical fruits.

