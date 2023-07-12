Iran, Iraq ministers of communications hold talks

The meeting between Iranian and Iraqi ministers took place on the sidelines of a third meeting of telecommunication ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran.

Both sides called for further strengthening cooperation in the field of telecommunication.

The two countries also exchanged views on facilitating communication for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The ECO currently has 10 members, namely Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Its stated goal is to provide a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities in the region.

