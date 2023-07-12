  1. Technology
Iran, Iraq ministers of communications hold talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Communications, Hiyam Al-Yasri on Wednesday.

The meeting between Iranian and Iraqi ministers took place on the sidelines of a third meeting of telecommunication ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran.

Both sides called for further strengthening cooperation in the field of telecommunication.

The two countries also exchanged views on facilitating communication for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The ECO currently has 10 members, namely Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Its stated goal is to provide a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities in the region.

