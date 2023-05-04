Iran, Syria sign MoU to expand ICT cooperation

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour and his Syrian counterpart Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib on the first day of a two-day official visit to Syria by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Under the document, Iran will help Syria rebuild its communications infrastructures which were destroyed during the years-long war and foreign-backed militancy in the Arab country.

The Iranian side will also export technical and engineering services coupled with active and passive telecommunications products to Syria, among other things.

The two sides agreed to form a joint expert-level working group within the next two months to follow up on the implementation of their agreements.

