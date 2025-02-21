US, Israel attempts to harm Resistance doomed to failure

In a meeting with Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, held in Tehran on Thursday, the IRGC commander praised the Palestinian resistance front and the people of Gaza for their victory against the Zionist regime.

The general stated that the Israeli regime and the US will certainly suffer a defeat at the end even though they may win some victories.

The Zionist regime and the US are on the road to defeat and erosion, General Salami said, adding, “Tactical victories might be shaped, but there will be no strategic victory (for the US and Israel).”

He said the developments in Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon indicated the reality about the Zionist regime and the US’ failure.

The commander noted that the Israeli regime cannot exist without supports from the US, adding, “The US itself is on the decline. These are the realities on the ground and part of the future.”

In remarks in December 2024, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei hailed the steadfastness of Gaza against the Israeli onslaught, saying, “The Zionist regime believes it is preparing itself by way of Syria to surround and eliminate Hezbollah in Lebanon, but it is Israel that will be uprooted.”

The Leader also highlighted the endeavors of the resistance, saying the actions taken in Syria, coupled with the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and the United States, bolstered by support from other entities, have led enemies to mistakenly believe that the Resistance Movement had been defeated. However, he emphasized, that this is a grave mistake on their part.

MNA/TSN