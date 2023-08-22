Iranian parliament speaker meets Malaysian FM in Tehran

The top Malaysian diplomat arrived in Tehran on Monday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two Iranian and Malaysian foreign ministers held a bilateral meeting and attended a joint press conference on Monday afternoon.

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Eisa Zarepour, who is also the head of the Iran-Malaysia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, also met and held talks with Zambry Abdul Kadir in Tehran on Monday.

