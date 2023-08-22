  1. Politics
Iranian parliament speaker meets Malaysian FM in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir in Tehran on Tuesday.

The top Malaysian diplomat arrived in Tehran on Monday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two Iranian and Malaysian foreign ministers held a bilateral meeting and attended a joint press conference on Monday afternoon.

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Eisa Zarepour, who is also the head of the Iran-Malaysia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, also met and held talks with Zambry Abdul Kadir in Tehran on Monday. 

