Iran, Malaysia to soon witness great leap in relations: FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a post on X social media, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night on the occasion of Malaysia National Day.

Congratulating his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir on the occasion, the top Iranian diplomat wrote that Iran has no limits over developing relations with the brotherly and Muslim country of Malaysia.

Iran and Malaysia will soon witness a leap in relations by finalizing a long-term strategic cooperation plan between the two countries, he added.

Independence Day, also known as National Day, is the independence day of the Federation of Malaya from the British Empire. It commemorates the Malayan Declaration of Independence of 31 August 1957, and is defined in Article 160 of the Constitution of Malaysia.

