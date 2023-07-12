Iran, Pakistan sign MoU on ICT cooperation

Issa Zarepour and Sadiq Iftikhar met and held talks on the sideline of the third meeting of telecommunication ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in Tehran.

The two sides signed a MoU for cooperation in the fields of space, infrastructure, platforms and messengers, data and post finance.

The event kicked off on Wednesday in Tehran with the participation of 11 high-ranking delegations from ECO member countries, neighboring countries and other international organizations.

One of the objectives of holding this meeting is to find ways to develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the member countries.

