Iran speaker calls for stepped-up economic ties with Malaysia

Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament held a meeting with visiting Zambry Abdul Kadir the foreign minister of Malaysia in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian speaker noted that the Iranian government has prioritized increasing economic ties with Islamic and neighboring countries, adding that Malaysia is especially important for Iran because it can give it access to ASEAN.

He considered the deepening of relations the definite will of the governments and parliaments of Iran and Malaysia, adding that, "Parliaments can have a facilitating aspect in establishing and developing relations between governments and nations."

Referring to the oppressive and illegal US sanctions imposed on Iran, Ghalibaf emphasized planning to develop banking relations without using the dollar.

The parliament speaker further considered the serious activities of the joint economic commission between Iran and Malaysia as necessary, explaining that, "The Joint Economic Commission can develop, materialize and operationalize the development goals and secure the interests of the two countries by planning and setting the necessary agreements in that area."

The Malaysian foreign minister, for his part, said that the Parliaments lay the ground for strengthening cooperation between governments and nations.

"We believe that Kuala Lumpur and Tehran can cooperate in various fields, which are provided by the parliaments of the two countries, and one of these solutions is the development of relations between parliamentary friendship groups for the exchanges of views," Abdul Kadir said.

