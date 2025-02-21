Trump says he threatened BRICS with 150% tariffs

"You know, the BRICS states <…> were trying to destroy our dollar. <…> They wanted to create a new currency," he said on Thursday when addressing the Republican Governors Association in Washington. Trump also suggested that BRICS countries may have wanted to use the Chinese yuan, TASS reports.

"So, when I came in, the first thing I said is 'any BRICS state that even mentions the destruction of the dollar will be charged a 150% tariff,'" he noted. "We don’t want your goods," the US leader added.

According to Trump, he has not heard anything from BRICS after these threats. "We haven’t heard from the BRICS states lately," the US president concluded.

Donald Trump said earlier that he would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries should they set up their own currency or give up the dollar. According to him, any country that tries to replace the dollar to conduct international trade will say "goodbye to America."

MNA/