Iran, Syria review development of communications ties

Issa Zarepour, Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Iran and his Syrian counterpart Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, who is on a visit to Tehran accompanying a high-ranking Syrian delegation, held a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

The two sides reviewed agreements on the development of joint cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

They also emphasized the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed by the ICT ministers of the two countries during the Iranian President's trip to Syria in May.

Previous agreements regarding the presence of Iranian private companies operating in the field of communications and IT equipment and services were also reviewed.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included increasing cooperation between Iran and Syria in the field of internet platforms, e-governance, and space industry.

