The world body said Thursday it will take the country more than half a century to get back to its previous economic level.

"Fourteen years of conflict in Syria have undone nearly four decades of economic, social, and human capital progress," the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said.

"At current growth rates, Syria's economy will not regain its pre-conflict GDP level before 2080," it added.

It called for massive investment in economic recovery after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad this year.

The UN study -- "The Impact of the Conflict in Syria" -- noted that 90 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, one quarter are jobless, and the GDP has shrunk to less than half of its value in 2011.

It added that a five percent annual growth would be needed over 15 years to get the Syrian economy back to the size it had in 2010.

"Beyond immediate humanitarian aid, Syria's recovery requires long-term investment in development to build economic and social stability for its people," said UNDP chief Achim Steiner.

"Restoring productivity for jobs and poverty relief, revitalizing agriculture for food security, and rebuilding infrastructure for essential services such as healthcare, education and energy are key to a self-sustaining future, prosperity, and peace," he added.

A strategy including "governance reform," "economic stabilization" and "infrastructure rebuilding" was needed for Syria to "regain control over its future, reduce reliance on external aid, and pave the way for a resilient and prosperous future," said Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP regional chief for Arab states.

Armed groups, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants, announced on December 8 that they had fully captured the Syrian capital and announced the fall of President Assad's government.

Many believe that the US created the Daesh terrorist group and helped it rise and commence its reign of terror and destruction in Syria and Iraq in 2014.

