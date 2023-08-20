Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers crowned at U20 World C'ships

Ahmadreza Mohsennejhad, Alireza Abdevali and Fardin Hedayati bagged three gold medals for Iran, Yazdi and Ali Choubani won two silver medals, and Dehbozorgi won bronze medals for their country.

Iranian team became the champions with 162 points, followed by the teams of Georgia with 89 and Armenia with 88 points in second and third places, respectively.

The Iranian wrestling teams have made history this year after four teams of U17 freestyle wrestling, U17 Greco-Roman wrestling, U20 freestyle wrestling and U20 Greco-Roman wrestling won the world championship.

KI