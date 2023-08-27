Iran’s Amouzad tops UWW ranking in freestyle

According to UWW, Rahman Amouzad in the 65 kg weight category is placed at the top of the world ranking of weights once again, while Kamran Ghasempour ranked second in the 92 kg weight category.

Mohammad Nokhodi ranked second in the 79kg weight category and Reza Atri ranked third in the 61kg.

Also, Younes Emami (74kg) and Hassan Yazdani (86kg) ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Greco-Roman ranking, Amin Mirzazadeh (130kg) and Mohammad-Hadi Saravi (97 kg) ranked third, while Nasser Alizadeh (87 kg), Mohammad-Reza Geraei (67kg), Mehdi Mohsennejad (60kg) and Pouya Dadmarz (55kg) ranked in fifth.

AMK/IRIB3958383