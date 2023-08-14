  1. Sports
Aug 14, 2023, 8:08 PM

3 Iranian wrestlers advance to U20 World Cships semis

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Three Iranian freestyle wrestlers made it to the semi-finals at U20 World Championships underway in Jordan.

On the first day of the competition on Monday, Mohammad Reza Shakeri in 65 kg, Ali Rezaei in 70 kg and Abolfazl Babalu in 97 kg reached the semi-final.

Winning his Spanish and Japanese opponents, Shakeri will face the representative of Russia in the semi-finals.

Rezaei managed to win opponents from Turkey, Poland and Moldova and will face a Bulgarian rival in the next stage. 

Babalu beat his Chinese and Kazakh rivals before advancing to the semi-final stage to face an American rival. 

U20 World Championships is underway in Amman, Jordan from August 14 to 20. 

