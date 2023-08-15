3 Iranian wrestlers reach finals at U20 World Championships

At the end of the the qualification matches of the second 5 weights of the tournament, Iranian wrestlers Hossein Mohammad Aghaei in 74 kg, Mobin Azimi in 92 kg and Amir Reza Masoumi in 125 kg advanced to the final matches of the competition.

Mohammad Aghaei eat his rivals from Germany, Belarus, Georgia and Russia to advance to the final match.

Azimi managed to win opponents from Bulgaria, Russia and Armenia.

Masoumi defeated players from Turkey, China, US and Ukraine.

U20 World Championships is underway in Amman, Jordan from August 14 to 20.

