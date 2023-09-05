  1. Sports
Sep 5, 2023, 11:20 AM

Iran finishes 3rd in World Deaf Greco-Roman Wrestling C’ships

Iran finishes 3rd in World Deaf Greco-Roman Wrestling C’ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian deaf wrestling team has finished third in the World Greco-Roman wrestling competition after winning 4 colorful medals in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On the first day of the World Deaf Wrestling Championships, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team won 3 gold and 1 silver medals to stand in third place in the tournament.

Mehdi Bezi (55kg), Ali Ghorbani (63 kg), and Hossein Hosseini (82 kg) each snatched gold medals, while Mehdi Alidadi (77 kg) took silver one.

Turkey became the champion and the host (Kyrgyzstan) ranked second in the sporting event.

World Deaf Wrestling Championships is underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from September 2-12.

In total, 250 athletes from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Mongolia, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Estonia take part in the championship.

AMK/5879085

News Code 205647

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News