Iran finishes 3rd in World Deaf Greco-Roman Wrestling C’ships

On the first day of the World Deaf Wrestling Championships, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team won 3 gold and 1 silver medals to stand in third place in the tournament.

Mehdi Bezi (55kg), Ali Ghorbani (63 kg), and Hossein Hosseini (82 kg) each snatched gold medals, while Mehdi Alidadi (77 kg) took silver one.

Turkey became the champion and the host (Kyrgyzstan) ranked second in the sporting event.

World Deaf Wrestling Championships is underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from September 2-12.

In total, 250 athletes from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Mongolia, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Estonia take part in the championship.

