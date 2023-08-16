Iranian freestyle wins title of 2023 U20 World Championships

Iran's national U20 freestyle wrestling team bagged 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and one bronze medal in the world competition to become the champions with 165 points.

Mohammad Reza Shakri, Mohammad Mobeen Azimi, Abolfazl Babaloo and Amirreza Masoumi were the four Iranian gold medal winners in the competition.

After the Iranian team, USA came second with 152 points and the Indian team stood in third place with 102 points.

The 2023 U20 World Championships started in Amman, Jordan on Aug.14 and will run until Aug. 20.

KI