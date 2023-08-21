Leader thanks young wrestlers for winning world titles

The dear young Greco-Roman national wrestling team made the Iranian nation happy with their victory, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He also thanked the young Iranian wrestlers who achieved success in international competitions during the past two weeks.

The Iranian Greco-Roman Wrestling team won the title of the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

That was the fourth title won by the Iranian U20 and U17 wrestling teams in world championships in the past two weeks.

