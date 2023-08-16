Iranians win two golds at 2023 UWW U20 Worlds

Shakeri claimed a gold in the final bout of 65kg after defeating Jesse Mendez from the U.S. 5-2. He had already improved on his ninth-place finish from last year by reaching the final.

Babaloo also won a gold in the 97kg, overcoming Ivan Prymachenko from Ukraine 5-0 in the final.

A month ago, Babaloo lost two bouts in Amman to finish fifth at the U20 Asian Championships. However, he avenged his loss to Kamil Kurugliyevk (KAZ) 6-1 before beating Camden Mc Danel (U.S.) 5-1 in the semifinals.

Iran’s Ali Rezaei also won a silver medal after being defeated by American wrestler Meyer Shapiro 11-6 in the final match of 70kg.

The 2023 U20 World Championships started in Amman, Jordan on Aug.14 and will run until Aug. 20.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Warsaw, Poland from August 14-20. Due to Poland's refusal to issue visas to Russian and Belarusian wrestlers, United World Wrestling moved the tournament from Poland to Jordan.

