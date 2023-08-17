Raeisi felicitates Iran freestyle wrestling team on victory

The authoritative and proud unity of "our country's national freestyle wrestling team" in the 2023 World Youth Championships, which showed their true position for the third time in a row, is a source of joy, pride, and pride "for all our compatriots", especially the country's sports community", President Raeisi said in his message.

The Iranian president pointed out that undoubtedly, this brilliant victory, which is another sign of the merit and effort of "our country's wrestlers", will continue with pride in the light of the efforts and determination of the children of this country.

"I congratulate the great nation of Iran" on this valuable success and I appreciate all the wrestlers, participants, and coaches of the national youth freestyle wrestling team and "I wish them continued success" in other fields of this wrestling field," he added.

The Iranian freestyle wrestling wrestlers became champion at U20 World Championships on Wednesday.

Iran's national U20 freestyle wrestling team bagged 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and one bronze medal in the world competition to become the champions with 165 points.

Mohammad Reza Shakeri, Mohammad Mobin Azimi, Abolfazl Babalou, and Amir Reza Massoumi were the four Iranian gold medal winners in the competition.

After the Iranian team, USA came second with 152 points and the Indian team stood in third place with 102 points.

The 2023 U20 World Championships started in Amman, Jordan on Aug.14 and will run until Aug. 20.

