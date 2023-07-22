Tehran, Islamabad to cooperate with OIC over Islamophobia

Issuing a message on Saturday, Zardari said that he has held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

The two Iranian and Pakistani top diplomats strongly condemned the heinous act of desecrating the Holy Qur'an in Sweden, he added.

The Pakistani foreign minister also added that such Islamophobic events will lead to the spreading of religious hatred and cannot be justified in any way.

Amir-Abdollahian and Zardari also discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the recent Qur'an desecration move in Denmark and urged the Danish government to prosecute and punish the insulters.

An anti-Muslim group desecrated the Qur'an in Denmark's capital Copenhagen on Friday, as Muslims expressed outrage about a similar incident in Sweden and called on authorities to prevent such hateful acts from repeating.

Following a Fresh anti-Islam move in Sweden, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced on Friday night that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept the new Swedish ambassador following the desecration of the Holy Qur'an, adding that the Iranian ambassador will also not be sent to Stockholm as well.

Thousands of people took to the streets in several Muslim-majority countries Friday to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Qur'an in Sweden.

