Leader calls for severest punishment for Qur’an desecration

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei described the incident of desecration of the Holy Qur'an in Sweden as a bitter, conspiratorial, and dangerous act.

He emphasized that the severest punishment for the perpetrator of this crime is the consensus of all Islamic scholars.

He urged the Swedish government to hand over the perpetrator of the crime to the judicial authorities of Islamic countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the Swedish government by supporting the criminal, has taken a hostile and combative stance against the Islamic world, and has aroused the hatred of the Muslim nations and many of their governments towards itself.

The conspirators behind the scenes should also know that the sanctity and grandeur of the Holy Qur’an will increase day by day and the lights of its guidance will become brighter, the Leader said, adding that the likes of this conspiracy and its perpetrators are too lowly to be able to prevent this ever-increasing brilliance.

On Thursday morning, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden’s Embassy in Baghdad and set part of it ablaze in protest against the June 28 burning of a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, by Salwan Momika, an Iraq-born Christian extremist who now lives in Sweden.

The Sweden-based Iraqi refugee once again desecrated the Muslim holy book on Thursday during a demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm while receiving strict protection from the Swedish police.

The move sparked widespread protests across the Muslim world.

