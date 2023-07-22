Swedish government directly responsible

1. The Swedish police is considered one of the pillars of the government of this country, and therefore the Swedish government is directly responsible for the desecration of the Qur'an and cannot acquit itself. In fact, the Swedish government must be accountable to the Islamic world and Muslims, because the police execute the orders of higher authorities.

2. The insulting action of the Swedish government has caused the unity of Muslims in the world, and Muslim countries show their protest against the Swedish government. Of course, just holding protest rallies cannot be enough response to this insulting action, but Muslim countries should stop all their economic cooperation with Sweden in joint action and refrain from buying and selling the country's goods while embargoing them.

3. The issue of reducing the political relations of Muslim countries with the Swedish government should be taken into consideration, and in a coordinated action, through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Muslim countries should expel the Swedish ambassador and reduce their relations with this country to the low level, or suspend their political relations with Sweden.

4. Sweden should be asked to punish this person and not provide him with security. If the countries of the Islamic world coordinate and unite with each other to implement joint plans against Sweden, not only Sweden will withdraw from this continuation of such behavior, but the rest of the countries that are exposed to Zionist agitations will consider the cost of violating the sanctity of the Qur'an as heavy and will not enter into these dangerous games.

5. It has been understood that the international Zionists are seeking to incite the Swedish government in relation to the violation of Islamic values, and this conspiracy is beyond this country, and the Muslims of the world should pay attention to it and identify the dubious goals of this dangerous project and take the necessary action.

6. The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been a pioneer in the defense of Islam and religious and Islamic values, can also be a pioneer in this incident, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invites the ambassadors of Muslim countries in Iran to discuss joint and united measures against offending countries and asks them to take the necessary measures through their governments regarding diplomatic and legal dealings with the Swedish government.

In general, the Swedish government made itself hated by Islam and the Muslims of the Islamic world with this action, and this is a disgrace that will not be washed away soon. The protests of Islamic governments and nations against Sweden should continue to become a lesson for the government of this country and other countries that want to insult religious and Islamic values.