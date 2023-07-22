  1. Politics
Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting over Qur'an desecration

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister called for an emergency meeting of OIC states over the recent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, the second such incident in less than a month.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC should be held as soon as possible to deal with this important issue.

If the Swedish government does not take effective action immediately, the Islamic countries should give a strong response to Sweden over this insulting move, he noted.

The OIC Secretary General also condemned this insulting act and presented a report of the calls and the measures in this regard, and promised that holding a meeting of foreign ministers of the OIC will be on the agenda.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of decisive and coordinated action by Islamic countries to prevent the repetition of such insulting actions.

