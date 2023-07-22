Swedish govt. must be held accountable for Qur’an sacrilege

"We strongly condemn the Swedish government's new insult to the Holy Qur'an," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday.



Although the Swedish government claims that it opposes this action, it has not taken any effective steps to prevent such moves, the Iranian Parliament speaker said.

Saying that hurting the feelings and insulting the beliefs of the Muslims of the world has costs, he added that the Swedish government must give response to these insults.

He also termed the Friday protest rallies of the believing nation of Islamic Iran in condemnation of this heinous act a timely, necessary and situational move.

It is expected that the Muslim governments, like the Muslim nations, will show their unity and religious beliefs in the face of the insulters.

Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets across the country after Friday prayers to voice their strong condemnation of the recent desecration of the Holy Qur’an, the second such incident in less than a month.

The mass rallies were held in major Iranian cities on Friday, a day after a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee desecrated the Muslim holy book during a demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police.

