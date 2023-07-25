OIC meeting on Qur'an desecration to be held on July 31st

Nasser Kan'ani said on Tuesday night that, "Following the joint proposal of the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq and after Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's calls to his counterparts in Islamic countries and sending messages to them and a conversation with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and a letter sent to the secretary general of the organization, it agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers on Monday, July 31st, 2023."

Kan'ani added, "In this virtual meeting, the issue of insulting the Holy Qur'an in Sweden and Denmark will be discussed."

The Iranian spokesman once again condemned recent cases of Qur'an desecration in Sweden and Denmark in a tweet on Tuesday, saying that the Zionist regime seems to be playing a part in those insults to Islamic sanctities.

Also on Tuesday, media reported a new case of Qur'an sacrilege in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on Tuesday amid Muslims' strong condemnation of growing insulting the Islamic sanctities in European countries.

Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze, while many other Muslim nations summoned the Danish and Sweden ambassadors in their capitals to convey their strong condemnations.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador while it also recalled its envoy from Stockholm.

The cases of desecration of the holy Qu'ran take place under police protection in those European countries while their governments have claimed they oppose and condemn those moves.

MNA