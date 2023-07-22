  1. Politics
Jul 22, 2023, 9:50 PM

Iran, Turkey FMs call for OIC meeting after Qur'an sacrilege

Iran, Turkey FMs call for OIC meeting after Qur'an sacrilege

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan during which they both called for an emergency meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) on the desecration of the Quran.

The telephone conversation took place on Saturday afternoon, where the Iranian foreign minister praised Turkey's positions in condemning the sacrilege of the Holy Qur'an and suggested that an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic countries in the OIC be held as soon as possible.

Amir-Abdollahian described the relations between the two countries as friendly and strategic relations and invited the Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Tehran. He announced the readiness to hold a joint economic commission between the two countries in Tehran.

Turkey's top diplomat, for his part, condemned again the insult to the Holy Quran and welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the member countries of the OIC.

KI

News Code 203592

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News