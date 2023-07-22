Iran summons Danish envoy over Qur’an sacrilege in Copenhagen

Jesper Vahr was summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry's director for Western Europe's Affairs Department on Saturday to denounce the recent insult to the Muslims holy book in the Danish capital.

On Friday, an anti-Muslim group insulted the Qur'an in Copenhagen as the Muslims are in a rage about a similar incident in Sweden earlier this week.

In the summoning meeting, the Director General of the Western Europe Affairs Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned any aggression on Islamic holy sites anywhere in the world, noting, "Book burning in Europe brings back the memory of dark days of the age of ignorance and the Middle Ages."

The Iranian diplomat further told the Danish ambassador that the desecration of Islamic sanctities poses "the biggest threat to the freedom of expression and thoughts in the West."

Expressing his regret over the sacrileges of the Holy Quran, the Ambassador of Denmark said that, "The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark clearly condemned the insult to the Quran and described it as a terrible act."

MNA