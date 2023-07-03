  1. Sports
Iran women beat S. Korea at 2023 ParaVolley Asia C'ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian national women's sitting volleyball team ended their first match at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships with a victory against South Korea.

On the first day of the competition, in the women's category, the Iranian national team played against South Korea and defeated its opponent with the result of 3-0.

Iran will play against the host Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The champion of the Asian Sitting Volleyball Championships will earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

In the previous edition, the Iranian women finished ninth.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories is held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

