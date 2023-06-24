Iran women's volleybal defeat Philippines in Challenge Cup

The Iranian women's team won the Philippines in three straight sets in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup, which is being held in Tridharma Sports Hall, Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.

The Iranian team will face Australia on Sunday at 10:30 Tehran local time in their last match to win a fifth or sixth place in the tournament.

The winning team in the AVC Challenge Cup will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup (scheduled July 27-30, 2023) which is the promotion platform for the 2024 edition of the Volleyball Nations League.

As the AVC Challenge Cup will now be held annually beginning in 2023, all participating teams will chart the corresponding ranking points as the competition progresses.

