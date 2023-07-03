Iran beat India at 2023 ParaVolley Asia C'ships

The defending champions Iran beat India in three straight sets (25-5, 25-15, 25-11) in their opening match in Pool B and are scheduled to play China on Tuesday.

Hadi Rezaei’s men will play against China on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Iranian national women's sitting volleyball team beat South Korea 3-0 (25-11, 25-3, 25-6) in Pool A in the same event and will face Kazakhstan and South Korea in the following days.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories is underway in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

The champion of the event will earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

TM/5826450