Iran volleyball climb in FIVB ranking

With achieving 241.05 points, Iran moved up to 11th place.

In the latest ranking, Poland are the best while the US and Brazil have ranked second and third, respectively.

The FIVB has excluded Russia from the ranking due to its war against Ukraine.

The FIVB Senior World Rankings is a ranking system for men's and women's national teams in volleyball.

The teams of the member nations of Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), volleyball's world governing body, are ranked based on their game results with the most successful teams being ranked highest.

