Iran U-21 volleyball team beats host Bulgaria

On the last day of the tournament, Iran played against the host Bulgaria and won the game with the result of 3-2.

In their first match the Iranian volleyball players faced the United States and defeated their opponent 3-1.

The Sofia tournament was held with the participation Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, and the United States.

The tournament was part of the preparation of the teams for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

SKH/5826344