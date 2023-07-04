Iran women defeat Kazakhstan at ParaVolley Asia C'ships

In their second match at 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships, the Iranian women faced the hosts Kazakhstan on Tuesday and won the game in three straight sets.

On the first day of the competition, the Iranian national team played against South Korea and defeated the opponent with the same result.

Iran will play its last match in the group stage against India on Wednesday.

The champion of the Asian Sitting Volleyball Championships will earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories is held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

The Iranian men's team who are participating in the same competitions defeated their Chinese opponent in three straight sets earlier on Tuesday.

