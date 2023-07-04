Iran defeat China at 2023 ParaVolley Asia C'ships

The defending champions Iran beat China in three straight sets (25-19, 25-8, 25-17) in their second match in Pool B at the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships.

The Iranian team will compete against the South Korean team in their third game in the group stage on Wednesday.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships in both men's and women's categories is underway in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.

The champion of the event will earn a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

