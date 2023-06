Fatemeh Rashidi has invited 20 female volleyball players to the training camp.

The 22nd edition of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship is scheduled to be held in Thailand on September 2-10.

Iran’s volleyball women are grouped with Japan and India in the second group in the preliminary stage of the championship.

The team recently ranked fifth at the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup held in Indonesia on June 18-25.

