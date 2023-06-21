Several ideas on table regarding Syria-Turkey normalization

Iran, Syria, Turkey, and Russia all agree to continue the talks based on a roadmap to normalize relations between the two countries, Khaji said in an interview with Sputnik after a quadrilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria was held within the framework of Astana Format on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital to discuss solutions to resolving the Syrian problems and normalizing relations between Damascus and Ankara.

The senior Iranian diplomat also said that the four countries are planning to hold a quadrilateral meeting on this subject at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

A similar meeting would be held at the level of the foreign ministers of the four countries if need, he added.

The Astana process was launched in 2017 at the initiative of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on how to reduce tensions in Syria.

The process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria began on December 28, 2022, with a meeting in Moscow between the Russian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers, who agreed to establish a joint trilateral commission.

