Iran's envoy to UK meets with Saudi ambassador

In the meeting, Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini Mateen and Khalid Bin Bandar expressed their happiness with the development of relations between the two countries, and also exchanged views on regional and international topics and emphasized the continuation of contacts.

Interactions and consultations between Iranian and Saudi authorities have increased after the recent agreement between the two countries, and one of the most important effects of resumed relations has been the bilateral meetings of Iranian and Saudi ambassadors in different countries in recent months.

MNA/ISN1402040503130