3 Palestinians martyred in Zionist drone strike

Palestinian news agency WAFA correspondent said an Israeli regime drone fired a missile at a car near the town of Jalama, setting it on fire.

The Palestinian civil defense said its crews, who were able to reach the car to put off the fire, saw three charred bodies inside it but were not allowed by the Israeli occupation forces to remove them from the burnt car.

Paramedics were also not allowed to reach the car.

Following this terrorist incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that the car that was targeted by an Israeli drone in Jenin had 5 passengers.

The three were not immediately identified.

The attack came just few hours after as hundreds of settlers went on a rampage in the northern West Bank, setting homes, cars and fields on fire under protection from the Israeli army.

The Zionists settlers killed at least one Palestinian and injured 12 more as well as setting fire to dozens of cars and other properties.

SKH/PR