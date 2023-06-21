Two Palestinians killed in explosion in Nablus

A bomb was mistakenly detonated in the Balata camp in the east of Nablus, killing two Palestinian youths and wounding another, Palestinian media reported.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 36 Palestinians were wounded when settlers attacked south of Nablus which was supported by Zionist forces.

Also, Palestinian medical sources said that 15 Palestinians were wounded in the Zionist attack at the Beit Furik checkpoint, east of Nablus.

170 Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli regime since the beginning of the year 2023, the Palestinian Ministry Of Health reported on Tuesday.

Ten of the Palestinian martyrs are women and children, according to Palestine's health ministry.

Earlier on Monday, Zionist media said that as many as five Palestinians were dead, and 91 others were wounded in the raid on the Jenin camp. The media also confirmed that seven of their troops were injured in the Jenin attack.

The regime used Apache helicopters in the battle against Palestinian youth in the camp. This is while the Palestinian media said the usurping regime flew its F-16 fighter jets to suppress the Palestinians in the raid in the West Bank camp.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli regime's military conducting violent raids under the pretext of detaining what it calls wanted Palestinians.

The regime’s forces have been also conducting near-nightly raids and killings in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian Resistance fighters have been formed.

