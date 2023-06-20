Israeli regime martyrs 170 Palestinians since start of 2023

The Zionist regime killed 170 Palestinians during the attacks that its forces carried out on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Ten of the Palestinian martyrs are women and children, according to Palestine's health ministry.

During the past day, 7 Palestinians were martyred after being shot by the Zionist forces in Jenin and Bethlehem.

On Monday, Zionist media said that as many as five Palestinians were dead, and 91 others were wounded in the raid on the Jenin camp. The media also confirmed that seven of their troops were injured in the Jenin attack.

The regime used Apache helicopters in the battle against Palestinian youth in the camp. This is while the Palestinian media said the usurping regime flew its F-16 fighter jets to suppress the Palestinians in the raid in the West Bank camp.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli regime's military conducting violent raids under the pretext of detaining what it calls wanted Palestinians.

The regime’s forces have been also conducting near-nightly raids and killings in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian Resistance fighters have been formed.

