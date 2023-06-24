Zionist settlers rampage through Palestinian village (+VIDEO)

In continuation of their crimes, nearly 70 Zionist settlers with the support of the Zionist occupation military, raided the village of Umm Safa located in Ramallah District.

As a result, 10 houses and 7 cars belonging to Palestinians were torched.

Palestinian media reported that some settlers fired shots toward a Palestinian television crew in the village located north of Ramallah.

According to reports from Palestinian sources, firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in three houses in the village of Umm Safa, rescuing a Palestinian child.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry said an ambulance that was driving past the village was stoned and the driver was lightly injured.

Earlier on Friday, one Palestinian sustained a gunshot wound while many others suffered suffocation as the army-backed settlers tried to storm the city of Dayr Dibwan, east of the city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

