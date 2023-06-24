  1. Politics
Zionist settlers rampage through Palestinian village (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Dozens of Zionist settlers rampaged through the Palestinian West Bank village of Umm Safa on Saturday, setting fire to local Palestinians vehicles and homes.

In continuation of their crimes, nearly 70 Zionist settlers with the support of the Zionist occupation military, raided the village of Umm Safa located in Ramallah District.

As a result, 10 houses and 7 cars belonging to Palestinians were torched.

Palestinian media reported that some settlers fired shots toward a Palestinian television crew in the village located north of Ramallah.

According to reports from Palestinian sources, firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in three houses in the village of Umm Safa, rescuing a Palestinian child.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry said an ambulance that was driving past the village was stoned and the driver was lightly injured.

Earlier on Friday, one Palestinian sustained a gunshot wound while many others suffered suffocation as the army-backed settlers tried to storm the city of Dayr Dibwan, east of the city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

