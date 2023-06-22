Zionist regime shortens its lifespan after recent crimes

Referring to the recent developments in Palestine and the resistance of the Resistance groups against the aggression of the Zionist regime, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Thursday, "They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind."

"Resistance is the natural and legitimate response of the Palestinian nation against terrorism, occupation and apartheid" he further wrote.

According to Kan'ani, the oppressed but resistant Palestinian nation will not leave organized terrorism and acts of evil by the Zionist regime unanswered.

"The Zionist regime shortens its lifespan with the continuation of its crimes and acts of evil." he stressed.

On Wednesday, three Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli regime airstrike in their car north of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Also yesterday, the Zionist settlers also conducted a rampage in a Palestinian town in the north of Ramallah, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring 12 more as well as setting fire to dozens of cars and other properties.

