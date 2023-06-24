EU representatives condemn Zionist settlers atrocities in WB

Representatives from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece and the United Kingdom visited the Palestinian community in Turmusaya town in the occupied West Bank to express their condolences to the families of the victims who were attacked by the Zionist settlers on June 21.

According to a statement by those European representatives after the visit, they condemned the most severe violence.

The diplomats met with the Palestinian families who lost their loved ones in the settlers' atrocities and talked to them, who were exposed to the terrible violence committed by the (Zionist) settlers and visited several damaged houses.

The European country's statement further warned against the Zionist regime's decision to build new houses for settlers, saying that that action will exacerbate the already tense situation.

The statement further read that Israel as the occupying regime must ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and that preventive measures must be taken to protect Palestinian communities.

Earlier Palestinian local news agency WAFA reported that European Union Representative to Palestine visited Turmusaya town and called for bringing the Israeli supremacist settlers who attacked Turmusaya to justice.

The EU Representative Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff visited the town together with over 20 diplomatic missions from the EU and likeminded countries to “express condolences to the victims of the settler attacks on 21 June and see the houses and property impacted”, the European Union Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

According to WAFA, on Wednesday afternoon, scores of fundamentalist Zionists settlers, under Zionist regime army protection, attacked Turmusayya, killing 27-year-old Omar Ketin and torching homes, vehicles and agricultural land.

The attack came around lunchtime after a difficult night for Palestinians near Nablus, whose villages and towns were similarly attacked by Israeli settlers, wounding several people.

