4 Zionist settlers killed in latest Palestinian operations

The incident happened near the town of Eli located in the north of Ramallah on Tuesday.

This operation was carried out by two Palestinians, one of whom was martyred by the Zionist regime soldiers, but the second one managed to escape from the scene.

Channel 13 TV belonging to the Zionist regime reported that there were 3 people who carried out the shooting operation in the town of Eli

In the wake of a deadly shooting by Palestinians in the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily threatened that “all options are open” to respond to the attack.

Zionist sources have also reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, will hold an emergency security meeting following the security incident in Eli.

The Shin Bet security agency said Israeli forces located and killed the second Palestinian gunman who fled the scene of the deadly attack in Eli.

