Zionists settlers kill 1 Palestinian, injure 12 in rampage

The Palestinian health ministry said that one Palestinian was martyred in a savage attack by Zionists settlers and another 12 were wounded in Turmus Ayya town in north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The local Zionist regime media also confirmed the rampage, reporting "Hundreds of Israeli settlers tore through the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya on Wednesday afternoon, setting homes, cars, and fields on fire and terrorizing residents."

Turmus Ayya mayor said 60 cars, 30 homes were damaged in the latest West Bank attack by vigilantes. He said that there were no reports of any arrests.

According to Israeli regime media's reports, the rioting in the town near Ramallah came after settler vigilantes rampaged in several Palestinian towns in the northern West Bank on Tuesday night, following the deadly shooting attack at a gas station near a settlement in the area.

The savage rampage by Zionist settlers came after the Zionist regime's media reported on Tuesday that four Zionist settlers were killed and four others injured in a shooting in northern Ramallah suspected to be a Palestinian martyrdom-seeking operation.

