Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers win U17 Asian Championships

Young Iranian wrestlers clinched 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals in the U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team to become champions.

The competitions were held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 10-11.

The Iranian team won the championship with 188 points, followed by the hosting country Kyrgyzstan with 176 points and Uzbekistan with 151 points in second and third places, respectively.

Mohammad-Meraj Mehmedi in 51 kg category, Mohammad Reza Gholami in 55 kg, Ali Akbar Asghari in 92 kg and Amir Hossein Abdolli in 110 kg won gold medals.

Erfan Moradi in 45 kg and Habib Elah Rahimi in 71 kg won silver medals.

Ali Dezfolinejad in 60 kg weight catageory and Ahmadreza Mohammadian in 65 kg were the two Iranian that bagged the bronze medals.

In the last year's edition of the competitions, Iran became runner-up in Kyrgyzstan with 2 gold medals, 4 silver medals, 2 bronze medals and 174 points.

SKH/5807494