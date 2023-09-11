  1. Sports
Sep 11, 2023, 8:03 PM

Iran runner-up at 7th Deaf World Wrestling Championship

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iran's freestyle wrestling team have become vice-champions at the 7th Deaf World Wrestling Championship.

The 7th Deaf World Wrestling Championship was hosted by Kyrgyzstan on September 10-11.

At the end of the championships, Iran's freestyle wrestlers won the second place after gaining three gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Turkey crowned champion, Iran became runner-up and Kazakhstan ranked third.

Mohammad Siahvashi, Hossein Nouri and Erfan Sattari won gold medals, Mohammad Zarei won silver medals, Keyvan Rostamabadi, Hamidreza Kanani, Ali Shakibazadeh and Mohammad Rasoul Qamarpour won bronze medals.

