Direct negotiations not worthy of Iran: Senior cleric

Adressing the semons on Friday Prayers , Tehran's Friday Prayers interim leader Hujjat al-Islam Kazem Sedighi spoke about upcoming Iran-US talks in Muscat, Oman.

Rejecting claims about the direct talks between the two sides, Sedighi said, "The US President's claim of direct negotiations with Iran is his deception. Direct negotiations are not worthy of Iran."

"From the beginning, Iran took the initiative. They said the talks should be held in the UAE, but we chose Oman instead," he also said.

"They (the US) wanted to talk about various issues, but the decision-makers of the Islamic regime only accepted one issue, which was the nuclear issue," he added.

"Today, the nuclear industry has become indigenous in Iran," the cleric noted, stressing, "There is no room for negotiation at all if they want to take nuclear power away from us."

MNA/