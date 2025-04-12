Iran-US Saturday talks to be indirect: American source

A source with knowledge of the issue told Axios the talks on Saturday are supposed to start in an indirect setting, and then likely move to direct engagement later in the day if the initial meeting is positive.

The White House insists the talks with Iran will be direct, while the Iranians have said they will be indirect — with the sides sitting in different rooms and exchanging messages through mediators, Axios wrote.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the negotiations with the US should be indirect due to a lack of trust.

He said that Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed that the negotiations with Washington should be indirect, with dignity and national pride.

